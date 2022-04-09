ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

No. 39 Princeton Edges Yale 5-2

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, N.J. – Princeton, ranked No. 39 in the latest ITA national poll, defeated Yale 5-2 in an Ivy League match at the Lenz Tennis Center. The Bulldogs, who suffered their first Ivy loss, won the...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Trentonian

HS Baseball Wrap: Hamilton West shuts out Allentown

HAMILTON — Pat McAuliffe’s double and Ryan Marino’s single were the only hits the Hamilton High West baseball team managed off Allentown pitchers J.D. Alster and Devin Nitschmann, but the Hornets scored a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning to claim a 2-0 victory in Colonial Valley Conference Valley Division action Friday.
ALLENTOWN, NJ

