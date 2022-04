Bay Area film festivals — with one notable exception — are back and going large, with stars and other big events filling the spring calendar. The brother directing duo behind the upcoming blockbuster “The Lost City” stops by Sonoma, as do actresses Jacqueline Bisset and Karen Allen; big stars are promised with the first full in-person SFFilm Festival in three years; the San Francisco Silent Film Festival returns with live musical accompaniment of classic films; and CAAMFest is planning a huge bash filled with movies, music and food for its 40th anniversary.

