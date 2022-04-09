ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

UAH Victorious on Senior Day Over Lee

 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's lacrosse team hosted Lee on Senior Day at Charger Park on Saturday afternoon, securing a very important 24-13 victory over the Flames. The Chargers improve to 7-6 (4-0 Gulf South Conference) on the season, while Lee drops to 7-7 (4-1...

