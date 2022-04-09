Who Is Kevin Na's Wife?

Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex Niedbalski have been married for over a decade. Find out everything you need to know about the comedian’s wife here!. Wanda Sykes, 58, has been a comedy icon for nearly 30 years. After making her standup debut in the late 1980s, Wanda moved to New York to pursue comedy and eventually was hired to be a writer for The Chris Rock Show in the 90s. Since that time, she’s gone on to many accomplishments of her own, including a number of comedy specials and TV and movie roles. Since the mid-2000s, Wanda has had her wife Alex Niedbalski by her side. While Alex may not be a comedian like Wanda, she’s super supportive of her wife. Find out everything you need to know about her here!

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO