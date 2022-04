Coming off a season-opening sweep at the hands of the defending American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles enter Monday’s home opener at Camden Yards 0-3 for the first time since 2007. But there might be a silver lining. In their past three seasons, the Orioles won at least one of their first three games before plunging to the bottom of the standings. A 2021 season that started ...

1 DAY AGO