While car and motorcycle racing are both extremely engaging and exciting to watch (and participate in), it can be argued that motorcycle racing is a lot more physically taxing, and requires racers to be in significantly better shape than their four-wheeled counterparts. Having been on the occasional track day on both two and four wheels, I can certainly say that I was a lot more winded after a few laps on my bike as against my car.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO