A new study by Tel Aviv University, Kaplan Medical Center and Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) found that one in four children (25.3%) who have been discharged from the emergency room after a mild head injury are misdiagnosed and continue to suffer from persistent post-concussion syndrome for many years. This syndrome includes chronic symptoms such as forgetfulness, memory problems, sensitivity to light and noise, ADHD and even psychological problems and, instead of receiving treatment for the syndrome, they are mistakenly diagnosed as suffering from ADHD, sleep disorders, depression, etc. The misdiagnosis leads to treatment that is not suited to the problem, thus causing the children prolonged suffering.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 19 DAYS AGO