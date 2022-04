Archaeologists found evidence that the remains from Portugal's Sado Valley were mummified before burial, making them the oldest mummies in the world by about 1,000 years. When Portuguese archaeologist Manuel Farinha dos Santos died in 2001, he left behind a set of photos he’d taken during an excavation of the Sado Valley in the 1960s. Now, researchers say that these rediscovered photographs depict the oldest known mummies ever found.

