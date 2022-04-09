ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creighton, NE

Rowing Bests Kansas in Varsity 8, Drops Regatta 2-1

GoCreighton.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOmaha, Neb. -- For the first time in school history the Creighton Rowing squad posted a victory over Kansas in the Varsity 8+, claiming the race from the Jayhawks on the Bluejays home course on Saturday, April 9. The Bluejays claimed the top race with a time of 7:08.5,...

gocreighton.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

WHERE TO WATCH: KU Basketball National Championship Parade

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Want to watch Sunday’s parade celebrating the Kansas men’s basketball team for winning the NCAA tournament? We’ve got you covered!. KU Athletics announced earlier this week that the parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street.
LAWRENCE, KS
WacoTrib.com

Baranano lifts Baylor to 4-3 victory over Kansas

Baylor women’s tennis junior Paula Baranano hung in there in a marathon singles match on the No. 6 court to boost the Bears to a 4-3 victory over Kansas on Sunday afternoon at Hurd Tennis Center. With all other singles matches complete, Baylor and Kansas were locked in a...
WACO, TX
KSN News

Best community colleges in Kansas

Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run. Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
Creighton, NE
Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Creighton, NE
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
The Manhattan Mercury

Washburn Rural bests MHS girls soccer 3-1

The Manhattan High girls’ soccer team grappled with a powerful north wind and an assertive Washburn Rural squad Thursday night, falling 3-1 against its Centennial League rival. It was the Indians’ sixth straight loss to the Junior Blues (6-0), with their last win coming in 2016. Despite the...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNB Local4

UNK softball falls to Washburn, Ichabods extend win streak to 12

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The Washburn Ichabods ran its win streak to 12 in a row after taking a double header from Nebraska-Kearney, 7-0 and 4-3, Saturday afternoon at Dryden Park. WU improves to 32-11 (14-2) and is on the verge of being nationally ranked. The ‘Bods haven’t lost...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regatta#Creighton Rowing#The Varsity 8#Jayhawks#Bluejays#The Varsity 4#7 21 9 Creighton#Isabe
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s tennis earns third straight sweep in win over Emporia State

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 48th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s tennis team recorded its third straight sweep after a 7-0 decision over Emporia State Sunday afternoon at Harmon Park. UNK improves to 9-7 (3-2 MIAA) and now has eight 7-0 wins this season. The Hornets, meanwhile, fall to 6-8 (2-3)...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Washburn sweeps doubleheader with Lopers Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Washburn Ichabods ran their win streak to 12 in a row after taking a doubleheader from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 7-0 and 4-3, Saturday afternoon at Dryden Park. Sophomore right hander Jaycee Ginter led the way as she picked up her 21st win and...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

K-State basketball hires Director of Player Development

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball has hired Austin Carpenter as its Director of Player Development. Carpenter comes to K-State from Baylor, where he worked alongside Tang for the last two seasons as a graduate assistant. “He is someone that I got to know the past two years at Baylor, and he played a […]
MANHATTAN, KS
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS boys' golf finishes 8th in season opener

The Manhattan High boys’ golf team opened the season with an eighth-place finish at the Washburn Rural Great Plains Classic on Thursday. The Indians scored 345 in the 15-team tournament while Olathe West won with a 311 score. Senior Jonathan Wefald topped the results for Manhattan, finishing in a...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
KAKE TV

The Jayhawks celebrated their National Championship in style on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - On Sunday the Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their 2022 National Championship with a parade in downtown Lawrence. The parade took place at 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour long. Players such as Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot could be seen celebrating and signing things for Jayhawk fans.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy