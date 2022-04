The Buffalo Sabres have had a few players that have been pleasant surprises this season. Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner have posted strong bounce backs, Rasmus Dahlin has continued to develop into an elite defender, and Tage Thompson has emerged as a bonafide scoring threat. It might be because of this that Vinnie Hinostroza has largely flown under the radar. But he deserves more credit than he’s received, and the team can’t make the mistake of overlooking him.

