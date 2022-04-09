Jason Kander Shares Springtime Fashion Romp

Supermodel Josephine Skriver and her fiancé Alexander DeLeon have officially tied the knot. On April 3, the adorable couple said "I do" at Acre Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Against a tropical backdrop of palm trees, Skriver's Alberta Ferretti gown shone in the natural sunlight, illuminating the intricate lace fabric cascading from the subtle scoop of the fitted bodice down to the sheer train that pooled around her. Skriver's pearlescent white dress was held up by a set of string-thin spaghetti straps. The bride glammed up her look with a floor-length tulle veil, jewelry by Logan Hollowell, and a wedding ring designed by Mark Shami with M Jewelers. DeLeon wore a custom David August suit with a white one-button jacket.
