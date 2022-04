Alvin Gentry won’t return to the Sacramento Kings bench next season and the team will begin searching for their next season. Gentry joined the Kings as an Associate Head Coach in 2020 and was promoted to interim head coach after the team fired Luke Walton one month into the season. As Gentry still has one more year in his contract, the team is discussing with him a role in the front office, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

