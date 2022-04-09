ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diane Kruger Hesitated to Film ‘Swimming with Sharks’ Sex Scenes: ‘I Don’t Agree with Just Getting Naked’

By Christian Zilko
 1 day ago
With the majority of prestige television being released on streaming services and cable networks with no content restrictions, nudity from famous actors and actresses has become commonplace. To many, it is no longer shocking to see their favorite stars strip down on screen. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be daunting for the performers themselves.

Diane Kruger , who stars in the new television remake of “ Swimming with Sharks ” on the Roku Channel, recently opened up about her experience filming nude scenes on the show. In an interview with Insider , Kruger said she was extremely hesitant about doing nudity. As an actress, her approach is generally to avoid nude scenes unless there is a specific artistic justification.

“The motivation behind sex scenes has to be a good one. I don’t agree with just getting naked on screen or doing stuff like that,” Kruger said. “So I was pretty guarded with what I wanted to be shown. There’s always that danger of [thinking] like, ‘She’s a modern woman.'”

But as she worked on the show, which follows a Hollywood assistant dealing with an abusive boss, she realized that sex was an inevitable part of the story, and it would have been disingenuous not to include it. Once that became clear, Kruger decided that she was better off doing the scenes and having input over how sex was portrayed on the show.

“So the realness of that had to be there,” she said. “And I wanted to control that. I wanted to control how it was seen.”

“Swimming with Sharks” was created by Kathleen Robertson, who also acts in the series. In addition to Kruger and Robertson, the show stars Kiernan Shipka, Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erika Alexander, Ross Butler, and Gerardo Celasco. It was inspired by the 1994 film of the same name, which was written and directed by George Huang and starred Kevin Spacey, Michelle Forbes, and Benicio Del Toro. The show premiered at Roku’s SXSW event last month as part of the streaming company’s push into original content.

“Swimming with Sharks” is set to premiere on April 15 on The Roku Channel.

