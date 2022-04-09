ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Sunday April 10: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ch27B_0f4py7Ig00

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

AS Mercury joins Uranus in your money sector, you approach cash questions with an edge and find smart solutions with extra earning potential where past and present meet.

Belief in your own talents can rise.

In love, it is harder to hide strong feelings and this thrills a partner.

Single? A December message is key.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9an9_0f4py7Ig00

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

A whirlwind of choices settles into a straightforward process as logical Mercury takes charge of your sign.

You know what to do and can get it done by the start of the long weekend, before moving on to bigger challenges.

If you are in love, try not to test loyalty. Talk about it instead.

Single? The One has a sweet tooth.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Clear the work decks and focus on personal ambitions as Mars turbo-charges energy and makes you a force to be reckoned with.

You blast through old obstacles while in the rest of your life you are bolder. But tackle one goal at a time.

Your week builds to a creative, sensual full moon that’s full of sexy surprises.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

There is a wanderlust in your chart that awakens travel plans, however long they have been on hold.

The names on a list may be different but the destination is the same. “M” will help it happen.

Your smartest, funniest friend is also the luckiest, and passion is most intense closest to home.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Plans to develop a key part of yourself have been ticking along slowly. . . until Mars gets on board.

Then ideas, from education to exercise, kick into action.

The moment you commit, success can happen.

Passion-wise, you have physical presence and full-moon honesty to bring admirers running.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

You are ready to review all the bonds in your life, from love to friends and career, saving your best self for the people who give most in return.

But give a past friend the chance to explain.

Mercury’s lesson is to learn from experience and trust yourself not to make the same mistakes twice.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

You have had your share of adjusting to suit others, but as Mercury gets on board in your zone of personal growth, you can turn your attention back to yourself and upgrade a casual chat into a proper business conversation.

You pitch so well and your words jump off any page or screen.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

As Jupiter and Neptune connect in your sector of self-expression, ideas line up in your mind as creative clouds clear.

Your words or pictures, alongside some special music, carry a once-in-a-lifetime message.

Mercury casts a calm eye over prospective partners and helps you select the best.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

A new home may have slipped down your to-do list but now the planet of energy and courage is involved, your search criteria change into something exciting.

You value honesty, and in love this can be rewarded.

If you are still looking for The One, a four-letter name can lead you to them.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Luck and listening planets bond in your communication centre and you hear what special people are saying. You know what to do next.

An ambition moon lights up the end of your week and it is time to identify key goals.

New love connects you to an old address.

Music linked to sisters can be your luck soundtrack.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

Legacies link to a couple that share your name and Mercury’s research skills help you find out more.

Mars, meanwhile, ends a time of tolerating bad or thoughtless behaviour as you set out your own love rules.

A strong travel moon awakens dreams of a unique destination that reveals your love destiny.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Your ruler Neptune and planet powerhouse Jupiter bond in your sign, while the arrival of Mars intensifies the action.

You are the most dynamic, desirable sign in the zodiac, so channel this energy into positive action.

A medical-based job can mark a new direction and a fresh start for a couple or family.

