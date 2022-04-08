A career at the intersection of policy, education and data

(UNDATED) — Iowa students of any age can access free, live tutors online through a program called “Brainfuse HelpNow,” which is marking its first full year in the state. Any day of the week, between the hours of two and eleven P-M, the program’s Jack Rothstein says tutors are available to help answer practically any question ranging from basic reading skills all the way to university physics courses. He says if you live in Iowa, you have access to Brainfuse HelpNow. The program employs more than three-thousand tutors nationwide who are available through the Online Classroom where there’s a Whiteboard and a chat window. Rothstein says the Whiteboard allows students to copy, paste, and upload assignments or papers they’re working on. All you need to take part is an Iowa library card and the ability to log on to home-dot-brainfuse-dot-com-forward-slash-Iowa.

