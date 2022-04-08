ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

A career at the intersection of policy, education and data

Willamette University
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic caused a massive upheaval in the K12 education system, from school closures to staff turnover and declining attendance, Emily Brixey ’15 watched the developments closely. At nonprofit KnowledgeWorks, Brixey tracks education issues and works with state leaders to develop and implement education policy. Her organization...

willamette.edu

KRIS 6 News

TAMU-CC hosts education expo amid teacher shortage

Dozens of school districts from across the state are boosting their recruitment efforts. TAMU-CC held an education career fair, giving education students an opportunity to meet with employers. This event had 84 districts — including several from out of state -- in attendance Wednesday.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Students who oppose free speech and contracts should lose professional prospects

Law students who oppose the twin constitutional pillars of free speech and the sanctity of contracts should never work as lawyers. Journalism students who oppose free speech should also never work in a professional newsroom. Colleges that encourage their students to embrace illiberal positions against two of the things that...
EDUCATION
The Gadsden Times

State superintendent Mackey sees education moving to 'career-based' path

OXFORD — Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says events like Worlds of Work are essential as education moves into a more “career-based” direction. Mackey was keynote speaker for a VIP breakfast held during East Alabama Works’ annual career expo, which was held in person for the first time in two years after being canceled in 2020 and relegated to virtual status in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
Education
Local
Oregon Education
City
CBS News

MBAs in management lead to lower employee pay, study finds

Whether professional business education is useful has been a hotly debated topic ever since the first Master of Business Administration degree was created at Harvard in 1908. Yet new research suggests that MBAs equip corporate leaders with one overriding skill: cutting workers' pay. A working paper circulated by the National...
EDUCATION
Government Technology

Everspring Upgrades Online Teaching Hub for Professors

When college and university campuses first started closing due to COVID-19, professors found themselves shifting gears quickly toward hybrid and online courses to meet students where they lived, literally. This was a tectonic change for some, and for others an acceleration of changes already in process. But two years on, many leaders in higher education agree — it’s not a fad, it’s the future. Seeing the writing on the wall, the Chicago-based ed tech company Everspring is growing its proprietary online teaching resource hub with more timely and in-depth content for professors.
EDUCATION
Government Technology

Coleridge Initiative Challenge Winners Use Data to Inform Policy

The Coleridge Initiative, a nonprofit focused on helping governments use data more effectively, announced the winners of its Democratizing Our Data Challenge this week. The challenge was created to build on government work using data to inform education and workforce policy. Ten teams from 21 government agencies and seven universities have been funded to move forward in developing projects related to people entering or re-entering the workforce.
POLITICS
#Education Policy#Knowledgeworks#Willamette University
Western Iowa Today

Free tutors available to students of any age

(UNDATED) — Iowa students of any age can access free, live tutors online through a program called “Brainfuse HelpNow,” which is marking its first full year in the state. Any day of the week, between the hours of two and eleven P-M, the program’s Jack Rothstein says tutors are available to help answer practically any question ranging from basic reading skills all the way to university physics courses. He says if you live in Iowa, you have access to Brainfuse HelpNow. The program employs more than three-thousand tutors nationwide who are available through the Online Classroom where there’s a Whiteboard and a chat window. Rothstein says the Whiteboard allows students to copy, paste, and upload assignments or papers they’re working on. All you need to take part is an Iowa library card and the ability to log on to home-dot-brainfuse-dot-com-forward-slash-Iowa.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Education
bloomberglaw.com

‘The Time is Now’ to End Racial Inequities in Medical Research

NIH equity, health disparity leaders provide update on initiative. Quashing decades of structural racism in the biomedical research space will require running a marathon, not a sprint. But it’s a race Monica Webb Hooper and Marie Bernard say they plan to help win. “The change may be incremental, but...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘Thousands of potential race-related flags’: Biden administration wants to root out racial bias in home appraisals — but research suggests it’s endemic

The Biden administration has laid out a sweeping plan that aims to increase oversight of the real-estate appraisal industry in an effort to reduce the frequency of racially-biased home valuations. Last week, the White House unveiled a far-reaching, 21-step action plan that it described as “the most wide-ranging set of...
REAL ESTATE
Fast Company

Edtech startup Amplio wants to level the playing field for special needs students

The state of special education in the U.S. leaves a lot to be desired. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 7.3 million students ages 3–21 received special education services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) in 2019-2020. That’s 14% of all public-school students. U.S. law requires education systems to integrate students with special needs, and billions are spent annually to do so.
EDUCATION
Next City

Low-Income Students Need More Than a Good Education

School districts where most enrollees are low-income and students of color receive about $23 billion less in educational funding compared to school districts that are predominantly white, according to an EdBuild report. “Students of color and low-income students are not given the opportunities; they’re not given the funding, they’re not...
EDUCATION

