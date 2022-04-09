ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arco, ID

Arco Man Killed in Rollover on US 93

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ARCO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 57-year-old man died in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on U.s. Highway 93. According to...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

1 killed, 1 injured in I-84 rollover crash in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was killed and another was injured in a single-car rollover crash in Danbury early Friday morning. State police said the crash happened near exit 7 on I-84 east just before 1:30 a.m. The driver, Aaron Thomas Young, of Colchester, was heading eastbound when he drove onto the left shoulder […]
DANBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Arco, ID
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Idaho State Police#Traffic Accident#Klix#Arco Fire Department
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Killed In Rollover Wilton Crash

A local man was killed in a rollover crash in Fairfield County. Brandon G. Cux Calima, age 21, of Stamford, was killed around 6:50 a.m., Saturday, March 12 in Wilton. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Cux Calima in the vehicle on Route 7, between Old Mill Road and New Street, said Lt. Gregg Phillipson, of the Wilton Police.
WILTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas DPS identifies 2 killed, 1 injured in Motley County rollover crash

Two people were killed and one was hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash early Saturday in Motley County. Driver Dylan James Campbell, 33 of Stephenville, and passenger Arnaldo Lopez Jr., 29 of Floydada, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that was reported about 4:17 a.m. on U.S. Highway 62 about 13 miles west of Matador, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
MOTLEY COUNTY, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Rollover crash leads to Dunnellon man's DUI arrest

Authorities took a Dunnellon man into custody under allegations his drunk driving caused his vehicle to roll over near a local intersection. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 68-year-old David Lee Mattice the evening of Sunday, March 13, on a charge of DUI. Mattice was jailed under an initial...
DUNNELLON, FL
CBS Sacramento

Police: Man Dies After Being Run Over By Car While Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man died after being run over by a vehicle he was attempting to steal a catalytic converter from in south Sacramento early Monday morning, police said. The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian near Methodist Hospital on Timberlake Way. This is near the Cosumnes River Boulevard exit off of Highway 99. The man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. He was identified as Jose Adolfo Rangel, 28. Investigators said Rangel was tampering with the vehicle at the time of the collision. The driver of the vehicle spoke with officers at the scene. Sacramento police said the investigation remains active.
SACRAMENTO, CA
98.3 The Snake

82-year-old Man Dies Following Crash Near Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX)-An 82-year-old man died at a hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon near Emmett. According to Idaho State Police, the 82-year-old from Emmett had been driving a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Mill Road when he failed to yield to traffic traveling on State Highway 52 and collided with a Ford F250 pickup driven by a 35-year-old New Plymouth man. ISP said both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The elderly man was taken to an area hospital by helicopter where he later passed away.
EMMETT, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy