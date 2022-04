Saturday's Red-White spring game marked practice No. 15 for the Nebraska football team. It marked practice No. 3 for Chubba Purdy. The Florida State transfer quarterback, bothered by a foot injury for most of the spring, only began practicing in full pads on Monday. That meant he got all of two workouts before suiting up in front of 54,357 for his unofficial Nebraska debut. ...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO