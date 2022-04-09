Taiba wins Santa Anita Derby to enter Kentucky Derby picture

It’s springtime in the Bluegrass, and opening weekend of the Keeneland spring meet is upon us. Spring in Kentucky is the most diverse of seasons. 37 degrees and sunny one day. 68 degrees and rainy with 20mph winds the next. Unfortunately for participants and fans, the weather will be the headline story this weekend. A mix of snow and rain with significant wind fills the opening Saturday forecast. Track condition will play a primary role in determining the outcome of the races, and finding horses that can adequately handle the off going will be the key to wagering success. As has been the norm in recent years, the Bluegrass Stakes will serve as the feature on an opening Saturday of the meet that serves up 4 other graded events for horseplayers. We’ll do our best here to uncover the equine athletes most likely to find the unfortunate conditions in their favor and hopefully unlock a few winners.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO