Madrid wins, Atlético loses ahead of CL deciders

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has brushed aside Getafe 2-0 to restore its 12-point lead of the Spanish league. Next it will host Chelsea...

Barcelona survives 3 penalties, moves back into 2nd place

MADRID (AP) — Not even conceding three penalty kicks in the second half was enough to stop Barcelona’s impressive run as the Catalan club rallied to a 3-2 win against second-to-last-place Levante in the Spanish league. Luuk de Jong scored the winner in stoppage time to extend the club’s unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions. The victory moved Barcelona back into second place in the league. Real Sociedad continued its push for a Champions League spot with a 2-1 win at Elche. Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand scored to help Sociedad get within three points of fourth-place Atlético Madrid with seven rounds to go.
Newcastle beats Wolves to move 10 points clear of drop zone

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Chris Wood blasted home a 72nd-minute penalty to lift his team to the brink of safety. The January signing’s second goal in a black-and-white shirt piled the pressure on the teams below 14th-place Newcastle. Wolves rarely looked like claiming the three points needed to climb into the top six until a late flurry.
Norwich beats Burnley 2-0 in Premier League relegation scrap

NORWICH, England (AP) — Burnley has squandered an opportunity to close the gap to Premier League safety. It lost 2-0 to bottom club Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday. French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou opened the scoring for Norwich in the ninth minute. The home side fended off multiple Burnley attempts to find an equalizer before Teemu Pukki put the game out of reach with a goal in the 86th with a fine finish from the right after a through ball from Mathias Normann. Burnley remains 18th in the table. It’s four points adrift of Everton, which extended its margin of safety by beating Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday. Norwich remains rooted to the foot of the table despite the victory and is seven points adrift of Everton in 17th.
Costa Rican defender Ronald Matarrita out for 6 months

CINCINNATI (AP) — Costa Rican defender Ronald Matarrita had ankle surgery and will miss the World Cup playoff against New Zealand in June. Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati team says Matarrita will be sidelined for at least six months, which could cause him to miss the World Cup if the Ticos reach the tournament. Matarrita was hurt during a World Cup qualifier against Canada on March 24 and had surgery on Monday in New York. The 27-year-old has made 49 international appearances. He missed the 2018 World Cup because of a hamstring injury.
How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal CF online: Streaming TV, game time, odds

Bayern Munich and Villarreal CF will match up in Champions League play on Tuesday, April 12. The game at Football Arena Munich gets underway at 3:00 PM ET on Galavisión. Last time out, Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 defeat away from home to Villarreal CF, taking 21 shots and outshooting Villarreal by 10. Kingsley Coman took two shots for goalless Bayern Munich in their game against Villarreal.
Leclerc takes pole position for F1 Australian Grand Prix

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc claimed his second pole position of the year with a blistering final lap in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix. Leclerc won the season-opening race in Bahrain in March. He posted a time of 1 minute, 17.868 to edge Red Bull driver and defending series champion Max Verstappen by .286 seconds. Red Bull driver Sergio Perez qualified in third position while Lando Norris will start from the second row in his McLaren after qualifying fourth. Lewis Hamilton finished .957 seconds behind Leclerc in fifth.
Lewandowski scores late as Bayern beats Augsburg 1-0

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski converted a late penalty as Bayern Munich rebounded from its Champions League defeat to beat Augsburg 1-0 on Saturday and take another step toward a record-extending 10th consecutive title. It was Lewandowski’s 32nd league goal in 29 matches this season and saw Bayern move...
Nkunku on target as top-four hopefuls Leipzig storm past Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig's in-form France midfielder Christopher Nkunku scored one goal and set up another as they stormed past European hopefuls TSG Hoffenheim 3-0 on Sunday to boost their chances of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with five matches remaining. Nkunku has now scored 17 league goals while creating 12...
LA Galaxy extend home dominance over LAFC in thrilling edition of El Trafico

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Sega Coulibaly scored in the first half for the host LA Galaxy in a nail-biting 2-1 win over rivals LAFC on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Down 2-1 and responsible for a majority of the pressure in the second half, LAFC (4-1-1, 13 points) was...
AC Milan vs. Torino odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 10, 2022 Italian Serie A prediction

AC Milan will try to maintain its slim lead atop the Italian Serie A table when it visits struggling Torino on Sunday. Milan (20-7-4) has a one-point advantage over second-place Napoli with seven games remaining. It finished runner-up in the league last year and is angling for its first Italian Serie A title since the 2010-11 season. Torino (10-8-12) has fallen to 11th in the Italian Serie A standings after winning just once over its last nine games. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.
USMNT, Dortmund star Gio Reyna injured (again) in 1st minute

USMNT star Gio Reyna suffered yet another frustrating injury, 52 seconds into Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart on Friday, as his nightmare 2021-22 shows no signs of relenting. Gio Reyna had just recorded his first touch of the game, as the ball was play to him on the...
Watch: Soccer Coach Fired After Headbutting Female Referee

A contentious soccer match in Brazil yesterday took a wild and violent turn when a manager headbutted a female referee. The manager has since been fired. At halftime of yesterday’s game between Desportiva Ferroviaria and Nova Venecia, Desportiva manager Rafael Soriano stormed onto the field to protest referee Arthur Gomes Rabelo blowing the whistle too early for his liking. Assistant referee Marcielly Netto – a head shorter than Soriano – attempted to separate him from Rabelo.
Fox Sports Reveals 2022 Soccer World Cup Broadcast Schedule

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar this fall, and Fox Sports has now announced the schedule for the 64 soccer matches it will carry, including a highly anticipated encounter between the USA and England. Fox Sports will air 64 games between November 21 and December 18 across...
USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna’s brutal injury update comes with World Cup silver lining

Borussia Dortmund and USMNT standout Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the European season with a torn tendon in his leg. Reyna was subbed off minutes into Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart on Friday because of a right hamstring injury. On Saturday, the team announced he will miss the remainder of the campaign. Dortmund currently sit in second in Germany’s Bundesliga, but are nine points behind first place Bayern Munich.
USWNT vs. Uzbekistan players to watch: USA soccer live stream, how to watch online, time, date, TV Channel,

The U.S. women's national team is set to play a pair a friendlies against Uzbekistan beginning Saturday. It will be the first time both sides face each other in their respective histories. Uzbekistan is ranked 48th overall and they ended up being the USWNT's opposition during this international window due to availability and thanks to some scheduling conflicts among other national teams. These are the first friendlies post SheBelieves Cup, where the USWNT won their fifth title, and head coach Vlatko Andonovski has called in several players from the 2022 SheBelieves Cup winning side.
