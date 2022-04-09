ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Domestic Violence Incident

sdsheriff.gov
 2 days ago

At about 5:50am on April 9, 2022, Juan Juarez (DOB: 01/10/1995) arrived unannounced to his ex-girlfriend's residence in the City of Vista near N Citrus Avenue and Nevada Avenue. Juarez broke through the window, entered the residence, and tried to take...

www.sdsheriff.gov

