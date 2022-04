ANAHEIM -- As a native Texan, Noah Syndergaard said he chose the No. 34 when he broke into the Majors with the Mets to honor Nolan Ryan, his favorite pitcher growing up. But when Syndergaard signed with the Angels over the offseason, it took on a new meaning, as he became the first Angels player to wear No. 34 since Nick Adenhart’s tragic death in 2009. It was only fitting that Syndergaard made his Halos debut on the 13th anniversary of Adenhart’s passing on Saturday and turned in a strong outing in a 2-0 win over the Astros at Angel Stadium.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO