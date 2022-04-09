THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Spring Game Presser

The final “practice” of the Spring took place for the UNC football program as the annual Spring game was held in Chapel Hill on Saturday. While it’s more of an exhibition, the event wraps up the Spring practice cycle and gives fans an early look at the team. This year, things are going to be a little different for the Tar Heels. They won’t be a preseason Top 10 team and we really don’t know what to expect after they lost talent led by quarterback Sam Howell. UNC will also have to replace players like Jeremiah Gemmel and Tomon Fox among others including the offensive line. But UNC does have a talented recruiting class coming in as well as other key players returning. Not only was Saturday’s game a chance for the fans to see the team, but there were also big recruits attending the game. This was an opportunity for UNC to impress recruiting targets. Let’s take a look at some of the players who were in attendance. NOTE: More will be added as available 3-star DT Jamaal Jarretthttps://twitter.com/JamaalJarrett/status/15128653592206417973-star WR Nathan Leacockhttps://twitter.com/UNCRecruit/status/15128838362622730313-star S Brody Barnhardthttps://twitter.com/brodybarnhardt/status/15127915601523589143-star OT Fletcher Westphalhttps://twitter.com/FletcherWestph1/status/15124658726523248764-star S Michael Daughtery (OFFICIAL)https://twitter.com/mikeygmaco/status/1512864662483836931QB Nino Marzullohttps://twitter.com/Nino_Marzullo/status/15129285025756774443-star WR Paul Billupshttps://twitter.com/PaulBillupss2/status/151296196202355916911

