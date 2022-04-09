ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Spring Game Presser

By THI Staff Tar Heel Illustrated
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s Mack Brown met with the media after...

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
Tar Heels getting big visit from four-star DT this weekend

The North Carolina football program will be hosting another big time visitor this weekend in addition to four-star safety Michael Daughtery. 2023 four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett will also be on campus this weekend in Chapel Hill visiting UNC. Jarrett has offers from Georgia, North Carolina, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Miami (Fla), Penn State, Tennessee and many more. Jarrett was also on UNC’s campus twice last summer. 2023 4 star DT Jamaal Jarrett will take big visit to #UNC this weekend and then heads to #Clemson Monday where he should be officially offered. #UGA team to beat in my opinion. — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) April...
Virginia defense stifles UNC in 11-4 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Hobbled and in need of a bounce back win, No. 7 Virginia put the clamps on No. 16 North Carolina to sweep the season series with an 11-4 win at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers entered the game with All-American attackman Matt Moore sidelined with...
LOOK: Recruits at UNC football spring game

The final “practice” of the Spring took place for the UNC football program as the annual Spring game was held in Chapel Hill on Saturday. While it’s more of an exhibition, the event wraps up the Spring practice cycle and gives fans an early look at the team. This year, things are going to be a little different for the Tar Heels. They won’t be a preseason Top 10 team and we really don’t know what to expect after they lost talent led by quarterback Sam Howell. UNC will also have to replace players like Jeremiah Gemmel and Tomon Fox among others including the offensive line. But UNC does have a talented recruiting class coming in as well as other key players returning. Not only was Saturday’s game a chance for the fans to see the team, but there were also big recruits attending the game. This was an opportunity for UNC to impress recruiting targets. Let’s take a look at some of the players who were in attendance. NOTE: More will be added as available 3-star DT Jamaal Jarretthttps://twitter.com/JamaalJarrett/status/15128653592206417973-star WR Nathan Leacockhttps://twitter.com/UNCRecruit/status/15128838362622730313-star S Brody Barnhardthttps://twitter.com/brodybarnhardt/status/15127915601523589143-star OT Fletcher Westphalhttps://twitter.com/FletcherWestph1/status/15124658726523248764-star S Michael Daughtery (OFFICIAL)https://twitter.com/mikeygmaco/status/1512864662483836931QB Nino Marzullohttps://twitter.com/Nino_Marzullo/status/15129285025756774443-star WR Paul Billupshttps://twitter.com/PaulBillupss2/status/151296196202355916911
