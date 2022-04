Mikayla Brightman doesn't have the time to think about how busy she is. School and sports take up just about all of her time and she wouldn't have it any other way. "I live, love, and breathe sports," said Brightman, a junior who plays ice hockey and softball at Bishop Stang High School in Dartmouth. "I grew up in a very busy house filled with athletes. Somebody was always going to a practice or a game."

