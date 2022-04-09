ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Police Investigating Shooting That Sent One Man To The Hospital

 3 days ago

SAN JOSE (BCN) San Jose police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of Meridian Way and Pedro Street, the department said Saturday. One man...

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Son fatally stabbed father, wounded mother in San Jose attack: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 37-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his father to death in San Jose early Sunday morning, authorities said. The suspect, Kevin Jones, fatally stabbed his father, Michael Jones, and also stabbed his mother, who fortunately survived the attack, according to San Jose police.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in 'heinous crime' by Oakland's Lake Merritt ID'd

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced that it plans to hold a community meeting next week to address the deadly violence in the Lake Merritt area, as the medical examiner identified the latest homicide victim who was killed in the area during a robbery. Devon Stanford became the city's 31st...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shots fired during attempted home invasion in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video caught a home invasion attempt that ended with shots fired at an East Oakland home where several residents were inside. Video shows a man using a crowbar to try to break into the home. He's soon joined by a second man who points a gun at the front door.
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in early morning SF shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street. San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 32, Arrested After Broad Daylight ShotSpotter Activation In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A ShotSpotter alert helped deputies arrest one suspect for a broad daylight shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they got a ShotSpotter activation along the 5300 block of Mendocino Boulevard. Deputies responded to the scene and spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area and pulled it over. Deputies say they noticed spent shell casings in the vehicle, prompting a search on probable cause. An unregistered gun was soon found in a hidden compartment in the dashboard, the sheriff’s office says. Paul Hernandez, a 32-year-old Sacramento resident, was arrested. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, among other weapons violations. Sacramento-area law enforcement agencies have implemented the ShotSpotter system in recent years to help them be alerted nearly instantaneously about gunfire in certain neighborhoods. The technology looks at the specific electronic signature left by gunfire – allowing it to differentiate between a shooting and fireworks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Pair arrested in San Mateo County for attempted murder

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested for attempted murder for an incident that took place in March at the Moonridge Apartments. According to the sheriff’s office — at around noon on March 11, deputies responded to a call about a stabbing near Miramontes Point Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

3 children airlifted after big rig made an illegal U-turn on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on northbound Highway 101 at Hartnell Rd. According to the highway patrol, the driver of a big rig truck cut off a sedan after making an illegal U-turn. Officers said the sedan rear-ended the truck and was lodged under the trailer.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate found dead at Santa Clara County jail

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating an in-custody death. On Monday, officials said San Jose police brought in a 58-year-old man to the Santa Clara Main Jail who was arrested on a felony bench warrant for false imprisonment. According to the sheriff’s office, the following […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

