4-Alarm Fire Raging Beneath Benicia Bridge, Avoid Area

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the East Bay were able to extinguish a fire Sunday morning that burned a building containing a church and a dental device business, according to authorities. Contra Costa County Fire units responded to a two-alarm fire in a commercial building near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch at 7 a.m. ConFire units working at a two alarm fire, in a commercial building, near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/RBMn1pWFLx — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 13, 2022 Crews had extinguished the fire by around 9 a.m., according to a subsequent tweet. ConFire extinguished a two alarm fire in the 1100 block of Buchanan Rd in Antioch. The fire was contained to one of three buildings on the property. The affected building contained a dental device business and a small church. Nobody injured. The fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/Ys3blJSbrr — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 13, 2022 The fire was contained to one of three buildings on the property. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO