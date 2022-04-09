ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

4-Alarm Fire Raging Beneath Benicia Bridge, Avoid Area

SFGate
 1 day ago

BENICIA (BCN) A four-alarm fire is raging on the dock beneath the Benicia Bridge, the Contra Costa County Fire Department reported on social media Saturday afternoon. Smoke is billowing from the fire and the public is asked...

www.sfgate.com

WCIA

Decatur Fire: Two-alarm fire deemed suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department said that a fire on East William Street on Thursday has been deemed suspicious. The fire started in a house at 1231 William before spreading to the neighboring house at 1237 William. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze as a result. Firefighters asked anyone with […]
DECATUR, IL
NBC Bay Area

4-Alarm Structure Fire Mostly Contained, Smoke Decreased in Campbell

A fire in Campbell that sparked Friday morning at a vacant commercial building has been largely reduced, but crews will be working through the weekend to achieve complete extinguishment, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The blaze at the 50,000-square-foot building in the area of Dell Avenue and...
CAMPBELL, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
CBS New York

Firefighters battle 4-alarm multi-home blaze in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Firefighters battled a multi-home fire in New Jersey on Sunday.Thick smoke filled the air, as the four-alarm blaze raged.It started at around 3:30 p.m. at 160 Smith St. Firefighters say when they arrived one house was on fire, but it quickly spread to at least three other homes.People trying to get around faced thick smoke and detours.So far, no injuries have been reported and there is no word on how the fire started. 
ELIZABETH, NJ
SFGate

CHP reports fatal crash off Route 1 cliff

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 1 north of Ragged Point. A caller at 4:36 p.m. told the CHP that a vehicle went off Route 1 near Gorda Mountain Road and then down a cliff. The vehicle was reportedly resting upside down hundreds of feet down the cliff.
RAGGED POINT, CA
SFGate

5 shot in separate incidents in 7-hour span in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) Five people who were injured in separate shootings Friday night and Saturday morning in Oakland are all expected to survive, police said. All five were reported in stable condition at local hospitals, according to a news release Saturday night from the Oakland Police Department. The first incident was...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Church Damaged in 2-Alarm Antioch Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the East Bay were able to extinguish a fire Sunday morning that burned a building containing a church and a dental device business, according to authorities. Contra Costa County Fire units responded to a two-alarm fire in a commercial building near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch at 7 a.m. ConFire units working at a two alarm fire, in a commercial building, near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch. pic.twitter.com/RBMn1pWFLx — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 13, 2022 Crews had extinguished the fire by around 9 a.m., according to a subsequent tweet. ConFire extinguished a two alarm fire in the 1100 block of Buchanan Rd in Antioch. The fire was contained to one of three buildings on the property. The affected building contained a dental device business and a small church. Nobody injured. The fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/Ys3blJSbrr — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) March 13, 2022 The fire was contained to one of three buildings on the property. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
ANTIOCH, CA
KDRV

Fire crews respond to slash pile fire

LELAND, Ore. -- Rural Metro Fire crews responded to an unattended slash pile fire Saturday morning on Lower Graves Creek Rd. According to Rural Metro Fire, crews responded to the scene at 1 a.m. this morning and it took two hours to contain the fire. The burning pile was about 100 feet wide and spread to about one acre in size.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 58

5-alarm fire impacts more than 30 small businesses

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A 5-alarm fire generated billows of thick black smoke as the flames gutted a building where more than 30 business kiosks operated. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building on Main Street in Flushing just before 6:10 a.m. on Thursday. Hours...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

2-alarm fire damages home in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A two-alarm fire damaged a home in Auburn on Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the 3400 block of Academy Drive Southeast. Crews said the people inside got out safely. It is not yet known what caused the fire but crews are investigating. More news from...
AUBURN, WA
Keene Sentinel

No injuries in three-alarm fire in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO — There were no injuries in a three-alarm fire late Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Fire Chief Leonard Howard. A structure fire was reported at 50 Westgate Drive just after 11 p.m., and upon arriving, firefighters saw fire coming from the roof of the two-story wood frame building. Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the commercial/residential building, the release says.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
Daily Voice

Raging Suffolk House Fire Breaks Out

Residents of a Long Island home were able to safely escape a raging house fire that broke out early on Wednesday, March 23. In Lake Grove, a fire was reported inside a Penn Street home near the intersection of Lindell Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, officials said.
LAKE GROVE, NY
News On 6

Firefighters Battled 2-Alarm Fire In Southwest OKC

Oklahoma City fire crews battled a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning. The fire was happened at Pro Pallets near South Agnew Avenue and Southwest 25th Street. Authorities said some propane tanks exploded from the fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

