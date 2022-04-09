ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Update: Firefighters Bring Fire Near Carquinez Bridge Under Control

SFGate
 3 days ago

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) Firefighters have brought a three-alarm brush fire near the east end of the Carquinez Bridge under control, the Vallejo Firefighters Association said Saturday. Crews are...

www.sfgate.com

KKTV

2-alarm fire at Colorado Springs high-rise under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters had an extra quick response to a fire in a high-rise Monday morning. In the definition of “perfect timing,” crews were at the Satellite Hotel on a medical call when they got word a balcony was on fire. “They came outside, looked...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire at northwest Springs townhome under control

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents at a townhome complex evacuated Tuesday morning after a fire sparked inside one of the units. The fire was reported in the 6500 block of Foxdale Circle at 10:30 a.m. The neighborhood is near Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive. Firefighters announced the fire was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

California bill aims to remove homeless from river parkways

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Lawmakers in California want to make it easier to remove homeless people along rivers and other open spaces after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found close to some tents at a popular park near the state's capital city earlier this year. Emma...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Police seek missing woman who may have been hiking on Mount Tam

Mill Valley police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman who may have been hiking on a Mt. Tamalpais trail on Sunday. Jennifer Aranson, described as White, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 122 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. She was...
MILL VALLEY, CA
SFGate

Pair of mountain lions make repeat visits to residential neighborhood

A pair of mountain lions seem to have grown fond of a San Mateo neighborhood and police are warning residents to remain alert. The lions have made at least three appearances on Kingridge Drive, a residential neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city, according to police. People should be...
SAN MATEO, CA
WBIR

Rural Metro Fire: South Knox Co. brush fire under control

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire crews said they were responding to a large brush fire in South Knox County Saturday evening. By 10:30 p.m. they said it was under control. They said forestry crews were digging a secondary line around the burnt area, to help contain the fire...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

