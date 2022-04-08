TED Radio Hour

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiving and receiving care—it's a natural part of life. But how do we offer the best possible support for our loved ones?...

www.npr.org

NPR

Ted Leo, 'The Clearing of the Land'

Protest songs can document a moment as it happens, inspiring awareness and action, but they can also reach across time, telling stories as relevant now as when they were written. Ted Leo's written a few of these songs ("Mourning in America," "Bleeding Powers" among them), his fervor fiery and sensitivity keen.
NPR

How 'SNL' alum Molly Shannon found profound healing after childhood tragedy

As a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1995 until 2001, Molly Shannon became famous for playing Catholic schoolgirl Mary Katherine Gallagher. She says that landing a spot on SNL — and becoming recognized for a sketch she had created — should have felt like a triumph. But instead, Shannon remembers feeling depressed.
NPR

CPB awards $600,000 for expansion of NPR's 'Code Switch'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 11, 2022) – "Code Switch," NPR's signature podcast on race and identity, is expanding its presence on the radio, through live and virtual events and on social media through a $600,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). "CPB originally invested in Code Switch 10...
Deadline

Broadway-Bound ‘1776’ Musical Revival Announces Female, Non-Binary And Trans Cast

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway-bound revival of the musical 1776, which begins a pre-New York engagement at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA, next month, has announced a cast comprised fully of performers who identify as female, non-binary and trans. The cast announced Friday was specifically for the A.R.T. production and might not necessarily carry over to the staging at Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre on Broadway in September (or a U.S. tour set to launch in February 2023), but the news provides a clear indication of the production’s reimagined, groundbreaking approach. First staged on Broadway in 1969,...
NPR

Old Crow Medicine Show, 'Gloryland'

Now in its third decade, Old Crow Medicine Show is a band in the liminal space between ascendancy and legacy. No, seriously: The sextet sports three new members and renewed vigor on new song "Gloryland," from the upcoming collection Paint This Town, out April 6. The band turns its focus inward here, pointing in its lyrics towards our own failures which leave us "locked out at the gates of Gloryland" and recording for the first time in their own, brand-new studio. For an artist that launched into rather than out of the shadow of Bob Dylan with "Wagon Wheel," band leader Ketch Secor once more evokes Jack Frost with intensely spiritual lyrics and a gospel feel, somewhere along the lines of Dylan's Slow Train Coming. If this is any indication of what Old Crow Medicine Show still has in store so many recordings in its career, we should count ourselves lucky.
MUSIC
Deadline

Patricia MacLachlan Dies: ‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ Author, Hallmark Movie Series Co-Writer Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Patricia MacLachlan, author of the best-selling and award-winning 1985 children’s book Sarah, Plain and Tall and its sequels that were turned into three popular early 1990s Hallmark Hall of Fame TV-movies starring Glenn Close, died March 31 at her home in Williamsburg, Mass. She was 84. Her death was confirmed by her son John MacLachlan to The New York Times. No cause was specified. The book series and the three films chronicled the adventures of a Maine woman named Sarah Wheaton (played by Close in the movies) who travels to Kansas in 1910 as a...
