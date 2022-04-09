ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Erwin, Moore

By Daily Leader Staff
Daily Leader
 1 day ago

Tony and Sommer Erwin of Hazlehurst and Martin and Claudette Moore of Brookhaven announce the...

www.dailyleader.com

Daily Leader

Piper, Britt

Announcing the engagement of Grace Elizabeth Piper, the daughter of Michael Piper and the late Bethany Youngblood Piper, to David Blane Britt, son of Kristi Adams and Kevin Britt. With the help of Michael and Rhonda Piper, their wedding will take place in December. Miss Piper, of Brookhaven, is the...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

Junior Auxiliary of Brookhaven celebrates National JA Week

Junior Auxiliary of Brookhaven is celebrating National JA Week this week, April 3-9. This annual celebration is a time to pause and thank the community, sponsors, and volunteer members who work so hard year-round to make a positive difference. JA of Brookhaven works to serve the entire community of Brookhaven,...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Kingsport Times-News

Hobert S. “Preacher” Moore

KINGSPORT – Hobert S. “Preacher” Moore, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with a brief illness. Born in Hancock County, he was raised in Blackwater, Virginia before moving to Kingsport at age 18. Hobert retired from the Kingsport Press following 29 years of service, but he never retired from helping others. Hobert’s family and friends knew him to be a hardworking and athletic spirit who loved the simple pleasures in life: drinking his morning cup of coffee, telling jokes, socializing at his flea market booths, mowing yards for neighbors even into his advanced age, keeping up with his own award-winning lawn, watching westerns on television, hunting and shooting with nephews and brother-in-law, and fishing with his grandson, Eric, who he treated like a son. Hobert attended Pleasant View Baptist Church.
KINGSPORT, TN
Daily Leader

Reba Lanell Smith

Funeral service for Mrs. Reba Lanell Smith will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Riverwood Family, with interment in Riverwood Memorial Park. Visitation is from Noon until the time of service on Friday. “She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Daily Leader

What is medical marijuana and when will it be available in Mississippi?

As potential medical marijuana business owners await regulations from the state, the Mississippi State Department of Health should begin in June accepting online license applications for patients, medical practitioners and cultivation facilities. While Lincoln County supervisors opted out of medical marijuana – along with cities Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Brandon, Gluckstadt,...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

It’s time to sing a new tune, Mississippi

“Go, Mississippi” will finally begone. State lawmakers approved a change in the final days of the Legislative session. “Go, Mississippi” is the state’s official song. That likely comes a surprise to many folks, who don’t give the state song much thought or attention. But, perhaps we should do just that.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Scott Hamilton to cycle 444 miles in cancer fundraiser

(AP) — Scott Hamilton is back in action. No, the figure skating icon won’t be lacing up. He’ll be sitting atop a bike and cycling 444 miles Erase the Trace, a five-day ride along the Natchez Trace Parkway. The fundraiser that goes through Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee is designed to raise $1.25 million in funding […]
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Carolina

Child falls at Whitewater Falls

Comic-con event comes to Greenville. A second shooting victim has died after a shooting at a plant in Anderson County. Kendra Scott jewelry store holds grand opening and gives back to community.
GREENVILLE, SC
Daily Leader

Good morning, it’s Sunday!

“Tea Time” at the Furlow Senior Center will be a 2 p.m. A short educational program with a guest speaker will be followed by fellowship with cake, tea and coffee. All are welcome. The center is located at 201 S. First St., next door to Bob’s Sandwich Shop. For more information, please call 601-835-5076.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
Daily Leader

Good morning, it’s Wednesday!

Today is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an 80 percent chance of rain and 73 percent chance of a thunderstorm. High is 79. Tonight’s low is 47. 7:30 a.m. litter cleanup. Volunteers will meet at A.L. Lott Sportsplex to pick up litter in the community. Bags and grabbers will be provided.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS

