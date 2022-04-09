Erwin, Moore

KINGSPORT – Hobert S. “Preacher” Moore, 85, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family, following a courageous battle with a brief illness. Born in Hancock County, he was raised in Blackwater, Virginia before moving to Kingsport at age 18. Hobert retired from the Kingsport Press following 29 years of service, but he never retired from helping others. Hobert’s family and friends knew him to be a hardworking and athletic spirit who loved the simple pleasures in life: drinking his morning cup of coffee, telling jokes, socializing at his flea market booths, mowing yards for neighbors even into his advanced age, keeping up with his own award-winning lawn, watching westerns on television, hunting and shooting with nephews and brother-in-law, and fishing with his grandson, Eric, who he treated like a son. Hobert attended Pleasant View Baptist Church.

