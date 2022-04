BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After scoring first in Sunday’s series finale at UAB, WKU Softball ultimately fell in a 9-7 decision as the Hilltoppers’ rally came up short. The Red and White would still win the series after taking the first two games of the weekend. In her first start since the Florida Atlantic series, Kennedy Foote delivered two doubles and four RBI for the Hilltoppers.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO