KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Tennis team lost their neutral site match against Metro State University this weekend 2-5. Picking up wins for the Mountaineers was Hannah Reyna who won her Singles match (6-4, 3-6, 6-4), and Stefanie Madamba/Rachel Rompel who won their Doubles match by forfeit. Results Up next, the Mountaineers will remain on the road as they take on Southwestern University in a conference match. Schedule.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO