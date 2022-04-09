University of Arizona Spring Game

Related
Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico
Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas on spring break.
Angelo State University presents annual spring concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual spring concert on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. The nine ASU students in the Percussion Ensemble […]
thecentersquare.com
Major university in Arizona latest to become mask-optional
(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona in Tucson is considering rescinding its mask mandate if COVID-19 transmission on campus remains at or below medium level, which it is now in Pima County. Last week, the university had its spring break, which meant many students were traveling. Therefore,...
AZFamily
Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
Eight takeaways from Boise State's spring game
If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats. Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time we’ll see the Broncos in action for months. Boise State will conduct one more spring practice on Monday, spend the summer in the weight room, return for fall camp in August and eventually suit up for...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
BSU Spring FOOTBALL19.JPG
Boise State linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) brings down Boise State tight end Austin Bolt (81) during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona ceremonies mark 2nd anniversary of pandemic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is holding events to mark a deadly two years statewide. They’re calling it a Day of Memory, Healing and Hope. 2,800 white flags are to be placed on campus, one for every 10 Arizonans who died from COVID-19. University...
Biggest takeaway from Arizona’s spring game? The UA defense keeps getting them
The signature play of Arizona’s spring game Saturday came early in the second quarter, when safety Jaxen Turner intercepted a Jordan McCloud pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the 25th takeaway by the Wildcats defense over the course of spring practice. That’s the good news. The bad: It was the 25th turnover by the UA offense. ...
NFL・
Sugar Skulls vs San Diego Strike Force
A handful of young Sugar Skulls fans try to catch a ball tossed to them by one of the game officials during a break I the action of the game against San Diego at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
Photos: Tucson Sugar Skulls suffer heartbreaking 67-66 loss in home opener
The Strike Force come back on the last play of the game, capping a fourth quarter comeback, to nip the Sugar Skulls 67-66 at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
041022-tuc-spt-uafbsidebar-p1
The 247Sports.com scouting service rates Brayden Dorman as the No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2023 and as the best prospect in Colorado.
kmvt
CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
