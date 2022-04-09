ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

University of Arizona Spring Game

By Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jhzri_0f4oVoaU00

Receiver Kevin Green Jr. tries to utilize a block from lineman Jordan Morgan to get past safety Jaxen Turner in the University of Arizona's Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Major university in Arizona latest to become mask-optional

(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona in Tucson is considering rescinding its mask mandate if COVID-19 transmission on campus remains at or below medium level, which it is now in Pima County. Last week, the university had its spring break, which meant many students were traveling. Therefore,...
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

BSU Spring FOOTBALL19.JPG

Boise State linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) brings down Boise State tight end Austin Bolt (81) during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
Wyoming News

'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener

New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs

Event wagering may not pay off as expected for Arizona tax coffers. How businesses can take in a half-billion dollars and pay just 0.3% of that in taxes directly results from how sports gambling is taxed. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Temps will be in the low to mid-'90s for...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Morgan
Wyoming News

'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA

Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more

As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

041022-tuc-spt-sugarskulls-p3.jpg

Sugar Skulls' Al Louis-Jean can't keep San Diego's Rashod Ross from the catch for the tying score with no time on the clock in their game at the Tucson Arena. San Diego hit the extra point to complete the comeback and a 67-66 win over the Sugar Skulls.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Stadium#American Football#College Football
kmvt

CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy