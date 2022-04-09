University of Arizona Spring Game

Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...

