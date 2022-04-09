University of Arizona Spring Game

Related
Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico
Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas on spring break.
thecentersquare.com
Major university in Arizona latest to become mask-optional
(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona in Tucson is considering rescinding its mask mandate if COVID-19 transmission on campus remains at or below medium level, which it is now in Pima County. Last week, the university had its spring break, which meant many students were traveling. Therefore,...
Arizona drought conditions are expected to worsen through the spring, forecast says
Drought will continue into the spring months across Arizona, increasing wildfire risk and stress on water resources and agriculture, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The projected level of drought means there will likely be a below-average snowpack in the mountains, drier than normal...
BSU Spring FOOTBALL19.JPG
Boise State linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) brings down Boise State tight end Austin Bolt (81) during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener
New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
AZFamily
Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs
Event wagering may not pay off as expected for Arizona tax coffers. How businesses can take in a half-billion dollars and pay just 0.3% of that in taxes directly results from how sports gambling is taxed. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Temps will be in the low to mid-'90s for...
041022-tuc-spt-uafbsidebar-p1
The 247Sports.com scouting service rates Brayden Dorman as the No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2023 and as the best prospect in Colorado.
Sugar Skulls vs San Diego Strike Force
A Sugar Skulls fan in full regalia watches the team pull out to lead over the San Diego Strike Force in their game at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA
Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
Photos: Tucson Sugar Skulls suffer heartbreaking 67-66 loss in home opener
The Strike Force come back on the last play of the game, capping a fourth quarter comeback, to nip the Sugar Skulls 67-66 at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more
As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
041022-tuc-spt-sugarskulls-p3.jpg
Sugar Skulls' Al Louis-Jean can't keep San Diego's Rashod Ross from the catch for the tying score with no time on the clock in their game at the Tucson Arena. San Diego hit the extra point to complete the comeback and a 67-66 win over the Sugar Skulls.
kmvt
CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
Montwood's Zuri Zubia commits to play for UTEP beach volleyball program
The new UTEP beach volleyball program, which begins play in 2023, has landed another local player. Montwood senior Zuri Zubia has committed to play for the Miners beginning with the 2022 fall semester. Earlier this year, Franklin's Paulina Acuna verbally committed to play for the Miners program. "I'm really excited...
