ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

University of Arizona Spring Game

By Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrIUN_0f4oVnhl00

Head coach Jedd Fisch watches his Wildcats line up for a play at the University of Arizona's Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
PHOENIX, AZ
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State University presents annual spring concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual spring concert on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. The nine ASU students in the Percussion Ensemble […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Wyoming News

Biggest takeaway from Arizona’s spring game? The UA defense keeps getting them

The signature play of Arizona’s spring game Saturday came early in the second quarter, when safety Jaxen Turner intercepted a Jordan McCloud pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the 25th takeaway by the Wildcats defense over the course of spring practice. That’s the good news. The bad: It was the 25th turnover by the UA offense. ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Masks required for one more week at University of Arizona's campus in Tucson

The University of Arizona plans to make wearing masks on campus optional starting March 21 as long as campus transmission remains at a moderate level. Monday is the first day back after spring break, and UA President Robert Robbins said he wanted to give people a chance to test after traveling and for officials to monitor case rates over the coming week before changing the requirement.
TUCSON, AZ
Wyoming News

BSU Spring FOOTBALL14.JPG

Boise State wide receiver Davis Koetter (17) carries the ball down the field after receiving from Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
BOISE, ID
Wyoming News

'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA

Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona ceremonies mark 2nd anniversary of pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is holding events to mark a deadly two years statewide. They’re calling it a Day of Memory, Healing and Hope. 2,800 white flags are to be placed on campus, one for every 10 Arizonans who died from COVID-19. University...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Stadium
Wyoming News

Eight takeaways from Boise State's spring game

If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats. Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time we’ll see the Broncos in action for months. Boise State will conduct one more spring practice on Monday, spend the summer in the weight room, return for fall camp in August and eventually suit up for...
BOISE, ID
Wyoming News

'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener

New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

041022-tuc-spt-sugarskulls-p3.jpg

Sugar Skulls' Al Louis-Jean can't keep San Diego's Rashod Ross from the catch for the tying score with no time on the clock in their game at the Tucson Arena. San Diego hit the extra point to complete the comeback and a 67-66 win over the Sugar Skulls.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Wyoming News

Husker AD Alberts talks multimedia rights deal setback, Ireland, new 'N-vest' program and more

As redshirt freshman Kamonte Grimes juggled and then caught a pass and stepped into the end zone in the third quarter of Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage, athletic director Trev Alberts stopped mid-thought in the press box on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium. “Oh, we just scored,” he noted, then returning to a thought about NU’s upcoming trip to Ireland for a real game against Northwestern on Aug. 27. Alberts, hired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Spring game notes: Frost looking forward to injured playmakers returning; young TEs, WRs make plays

The injury situation at Nebraska isn’t as simple as saying they suffered a rash of them during spring ball. In fact, a couple of guys did get hurt over the past five weeks — tight end Thomas Fidone, receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and center Ethan Piper among them — but many of the key guys who missed portions or all of the spring knew they’d be out ahead of time. Tight end Travis Vokolek (shoulder), linebacker Luke Reimer (groin) and defensive linemen Casey Rogers (knee) all...
FOOTBALL
kmvt

CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy