University of Arizona Spring Game

Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico
Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas on spring break.
Biggest takeaway from Arizona’s spring game? The UA defense keeps getting them
The signature play of Arizona’s spring game Saturday came early in the second quarter, when safety Jaxen Turner intercepted a Jordan McCloud pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the 25th takeaway by the Wildcats defense over the course of spring practice. That’s the good news. The bad: It was the 25th turnover by the UA offense. ...
NFL・
thecentersquare.com
Major university in Arizona latest to become mask-optional
(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona in Tucson is considering rescinding its mask mandate if COVID-19 transmission on campus remains at or below medium level, which it is now in Pima County. Last week, the university had its spring break, which meant many students were traveling. Therefore,...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona ceremonies mark 2nd anniversary of pandemic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is holding events to mark a deadly two years statewide. They’re calling it a Day of Memory, Healing and Hope. 2,800 white flags are to be placed on campus, one for every 10 Arizonans who died from COVID-19. University...
BSU Spring FOOTBALL19.JPG
Boise State linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) brings down Boise State tight end Austin Bolt (81) during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
AZFamily
Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA
Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener
New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
041022-tuc-spt-uafbsidebar-p1
The 247Sports.com scouting service rates Brayden Dorman as the No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2023 and as the best prospect in Colorado.
Sugar Skulls vs San Diego Strike Force
A Sugar Skulls fan in full regalia watches the team pull out to lead over the San Diego Strike Force in their game at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
Spring game notes: Frost looking forward to injured playmakers returning; young TEs, WRs make plays
The injury situation at Nebraska isn’t as simple as saying they suffered a rash of them during spring ball. In fact, a couple of guys did get hurt over the past five weeks — tight end Thomas Fidone, receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and center Ethan Piper among them — but many of the key guys who missed portions or all of the spring knew they’d be out ahead of time. Tight end Travis Vokolek (shoulder), linebacker Luke Reimer (groin) and defensive linemen Casey Rogers (knee) all...
041022-tuc-spt-sugarskulls-p3.jpg
Sugar Skulls' Al Louis-Jean can't keep San Diego's Rashod Ross from the catch for the tying score with no time on the clock in their game at the Tucson Arena. San Diego hit the extra point to complete the comeback and a 67-66 win over the Sugar Skulls.
Out most of the spring, transfer QB Chubba Purdy thankful for reps as spring ball wraps up
Saturday's Red-White spring game marked practice No. 15 for the Nebraska football team. It marked practice No. 3 for Chubba Purdy. The Florida State transfer quarterback, bothered by a foot injury for most of the spring, only began practicing in full pads on Monday. That meant he got all of two workouts before suiting up in front of 54,357 for his unofficial Nebraska debut. ...
Tafoya Remains Sixth in Usac/Cra Standings – Arizona Is Next
After two nights of USAC/CRA Sprint Car racing in California’s Central Valley last weekend, Eddie Tafoya Jr. is still ranked in sixth place in the series championship standings. Up next will be his first-ever trip to the Mohave Valley Raceway on April 23. First off on the two-night trek...
The face of determination: Helen Hu's return to excellence
More than a year ago, Helen Hu suffered a season-ending ACL tear, changing the direction of her career with Missouri gymnastics and the future of the Tigers’ success. Though she hasn’t returned to her freshman form this season, the redshirt sophomore returned to competition at the start of the season and helped to bring the Tigers to this coming week’s NCAA Championships. She adds a cool, calm and collected presence for a team abundant in energy and excitement, cementing the performance of the beam and...
kmvt
CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
