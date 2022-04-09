University of Arizona Spring Game

Related
Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico
Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas on spring break.
Masks required for one more week at University of Arizona's campus in Tucson
The University of Arizona plans to make wearing masks on campus optional starting March 21 as long as campus transmission remains at a moderate level. Monday is the first day back after spring break, and UA President Robert Robbins said he wanted to give people a chance to test after traveling and for officials to monitor case rates over the coming week before changing the requirement.
Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team
In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
University of Arizona ceremonies mark 2nd anniversary of pandemic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is holding events to mark a deadly two years statewide. They’re calling it a Day of Memory, Healing and Hope. 2,800 white flags are to be placed on campus, one for every 10 Arizonans who died from COVID-19. University...
Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
Biggest takeaway from Arizona’s spring game? The UA defense keeps getting them
The signature play of Arizona’s spring game Saturday came early in the second quarter, when safety Jaxen Turner intercepted a Jordan McCloud pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. It was the 25th takeaway by the Wildcats defense over the course of spring practice. That’s the good news. The bad: It was the 25th turnover by the UA offense. ...
Lipcius' two-homer game helps No. 1 Tennessee sweep Missouri
Luc Lipcius hit two home runs to push No. 1 Tennessee over Missouri baseball 4-3 on Sunday to complete the series sweep. The Tigers attempted a ninth-inning comeback but fell 90 feet short. Both starting pitchers were rolling for the majority of the game. It took until the third inning for the first run to score. Unsurprisingly, it came on a solo homer, a trademark of this series. Both teams combined for 11 home runs throughout the weekend. Lipcius was the only one to go...
'Be a part of something special, man': Class of 2023 QB Brayden Dorman recruiting others to UA
Arizona’s annual spring football game is centered around two things: The past and the future. Former players, spanning across multiple decades and generations of UA football, return to their old stomping grounds for alumni weekend and reminisce about the good ol’ days. And recruiting prospects fill the sidelines. One of those recruits was 2023 four-star quarterback commit Brayden Dorman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound standout from Colorado Springs who committed to the...
Eight takeaways from Boise State's spring game
If judging a book by its cover is frowned upon, judging a football team by its spring game should be a sin — especially when that spring game is played amidst 20 mph gusts as a fraction of that team watched in sweats. Nonetheless, Saturday was the final time we’ll see the Broncos in action for months. Boise State will conduct one more spring practice on Monday, spend the summer in the weight room, return for fall camp in August and eventually suit up for...
BSU Spring FOOTBALL14.JPG
Boise State wide receiver Davis Koetter (17) carries the ball down the field after receiving from Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier (19) during the spring football game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
MU softball stages comeback to avoid Mississippi State sweep
No. 24 Missouri softball came into Sunday needing a win. The Tigers lost the first two games of their series to Mississippi State, and they couldn’t leave Starkville, Mississippi, with the same number of conference wins as they had when they arrived. After eight innings, Missouri came out on top, beating the Bulldogs 8-5. Moving Casidy Chaumont up to third in the lineup helped the Tigers (24-15, 4-7 SEC) get...
Sugar Skulls vs San Diego Strike Force
A Sugar Skulls fan in full regalia watches the team pull out to lead over the San Diego Strike Force in their game at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
Photos: Tucson Sugar Skulls suffer heartbreaking 67-66 loss in home opener
The Strike Force come back on the last play of the game, capping a fourth quarter comeback, to nip the Sugar Skulls 67-66 at the Tucson Arena, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.
'One of the worst games ever': Sugar Skulls collapse in fourth quarter, fumble away home opener
New season, same fourth-quarter problems for the Tucson Sugar Skulls. Given a chance for their first-ever winning record beyond the season opener, the Sugar Skulls fumbled away a three-possession lead and lost their home opener. Tucson’s IFL team was outlasted by the San Diego Strike Force 67-66 on Saturday night at Tucson Arena to fall to 1-2 on the season. Saturday marked the most points Tucson has scored in a...
041022-tuc-spt-sugarskulls-p3.jpg
Sugar Skulls' Al Louis-Jean can't keep San Diego's Rashod Ross from the catch for the tying score with no time on the clock in their game at the Tucson Arena. San Diego hit the extra point to complete the comeback and a 67-66 win over the Sugar Skulls.
What does coach Bob Bostad bring the Wisconsin offensive line? Old-school attitude and discipline
Bob Bostad spoke effusively about his passion Friday at the McClain Center. It just so happens his passion is large young adults pushing around others. After five seasons of guiding the University of Wisconsin football team’s inside linebackers, Bostad is back in his element — coaching offensive linemen to be nasty and establish the ethos of the Badgers’ program. Simply put, Bostad wants his group to be bullies. ...
041022-tuc-spt-uafbsidebar-p1
The 247Sports.com scouting service rates Brayden Dorman as the No. 13 quarterback in the Class of 2023 and as the best prospect in Colorado.
CC lacrosse demolishes St. Mary to win its sixth in a row
Columbia College lacrosse beat St. Mary, knocking the Spires off by a score of 18-1. It was Columbia's sixth win in a row. The Cougars (8-5, 6-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) wasted no time, as Derek Howard scored the Cougars' first goal just 55 second into the game for the early lead. Howard scored again less than a minute later and St. Mary (1-6, 1-6) would eventually find itself in...
‘Betting on Myself Was a Great Decision’: Shakira Austin’s Journey to the WNBA Draft
When the Ole Miss center transferred from Maryland two years ago, many questioned if it was the right decision. Now she’s projected as a top-three pick in this year’s draft.
