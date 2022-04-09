University of Arizona Spring Game

Related
Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico
Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas on spring break.
Angelo State University presents annual spring concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual spring concert on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. The nine ASU students in the Percussion Ensemble […]
thecentersquare.com
Major university in Arizona latest to become mask-optional
(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona in Tucson is considering rescinding its mask mandate if COVID-19 transmission on campus remains at or below medium level, which it is now in Pima County. Last week, the university had its spring break, which meant many students were traveling. Therefore,...
AZFamily
Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
Arizona drought conditions are expected to worsen through the spring, forecast says
Drought will continue into the spring months across Arizona, increasing wildfire risk and stress on water resources and agriculture, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The projected level of drought means there will likely be a below-average snowpack in the mountains, drier than normal...
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
