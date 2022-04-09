University of Arizona Spring Game

Related
Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico
Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas on spring break.
thecentersquare.com
Major university in Arizona latest to become mask-optional
(The Center Square) – The University of Arizona in Tucson is considering rescinding its mask mandate if COVID-19 transmission on campus remains at or below medium level, which it is now in Pima County. Last week, the university had its spring break, which meant many students were traveling. Therefore,...
Angelo State University presents annual spring concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual spring concert on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. The nine ASU students in the Percussion Ensemble […]
Arizona drought conditions are expected to worsen through the spring, forecast says
Drought will continue into the spring months across Arizona, increasing wildfire risk and stress on water resources and agriculture, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The projected level of drought means there will likely be a below-average snowpack in the mountains, drier than normal...
AZFamily
Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona ceremonies mark 2nd anniversary of pandemic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is holding events to mark a deadly two years statewide. They’re calling it a Day of Memory, Healing and Hope. 2,800 white flags are to be placed on campus, one for every 10 Arizonans who died from COVID-19. University...
kmvt
CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
Montwood's Zuri Zubia commits to play for UTEP beach volleyball program
The new UTEP beach volleyball program, which begins play in 2023, has landed another local player. Montwood senior Zuri Zubia has committed to play for the Miners beginning with the 2022 fall semester. Earlier this year, Franklin's Paulina Acuna verbally committed to play for the Miners program. "I'm really excited...
