University of Arizona Spring Game

Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico
Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas on spring break.
Angelo State University presents annual spring concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual spring concert on Tuesday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the ASU Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. The nine ASU students in the Percussion Ensemble […]
Masks required for one more week at University of Arizona's campus in Tucson
The University of Arizona plans to make wearing masks on campus optional starting March 21 as long as campus transmission remains at a moderate level. Monday is the first day back after spring break, and UA President Robert Robbins said he wanted to give people a chance to test after traveling and for officials to monitor case rates over the coming week before changing the requirement.
Arizona drought conditions are expected to worsen through the spring, forecast says
Drought will continue into the spring months across Arizona, increasing wildfire risk and stress on water resources and agriculture, according to a new forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The projected level of drought means there will likely be a below-average snowpack in the mountains, drier than normal...
Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
Arizona Rattlers rout Vegas Knight Hawks for third straight road win
The Rattlers finally broke out big offensively and continued to dominate defensively, putting the Vegas Knight Hawks away by halftime in a 67-20 Indoor Football League rout Friday night at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Drew Powell completed his first five passes, including hitting Isaiah Huston for a...
