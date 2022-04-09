University of Arizona Spring Game

Related
Arizona College Freshman Falls To His Death On Spring Break In Mexico
Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell to his death while staying at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas on spring break.
Arizona’s future water shock
Smaller cities. Soaring water prices. Scorched desert towns. Arizona confronts a highly uncertain future. This piece from Circle of Blue is part of a collaboration managed by the Institute for Nonprofit News. For more stories in the Tapped Out series, click here. The Biggest Dry: Arizona, third of three reports....
Masks required for one more week at University of Arizona's campus in Tucson
The University of Arizona plans to make wearing masks on campus optional starting March 21 as long as campus transmission remains at a moderate level. Monday is the first day back after spring break, and UA President Robert Robbins said he wanted to give people a chance to test after traveling and for officials to monitor case rates over the coming week before changing the requirement.
2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona
Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top 5 Most Popular Italian Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona
The largest city and capital of Arizona, Phoenix, does not have a lengthy history of Italian-American settlement. As a result, Phoenix can consider itself fortunate to have Italian cuisine reach such heights in the city.
Former College Quarterback ‘Fighting For His Life’ In Hospital
A former college football quarterback is reportedly “fighting for his life” in the hospital this month. Jeff Klein, who played collegiately at Auburn from 1999-2001, has been hospitalized with a dire health condition. A GoFundMe has been set up for the former college football quarterback’s hospital bills.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona ceremonies mark 2nd anniversary of pandemic
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is holding events to mark a deadly two years statewide. They’re calling it a Day of Memory, Healing and Hope. 2,800 white flags are to be placed on campus, one for every 10 Arizonans who died from COVID-19. University...
AZFamily
Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
‘Betting on Myself Was a Great Decision’: Shakira Austin’s Journey to the WNBA Draft
When the Ole Miss center transferred from Maryland two years ago, many questioned if it was the right decision. Now she’s projected as a top-three pick in this year’s draft.
Tafoya Remains Sixth in Usac/Cra Standings – Arizona Is Next
After two nights of USAC/CRA Sprint Car racing in California’s Central Valley last weekend, Eddie Tafoya Jr. is still ranked in sixth place in the series championship standings. Up next will be his first-ever trip to the Mohave Valley Raceway on April 23. First off on the two-night trek...
BYU/UVU roundup: Cougar baseball sweeps series with Santa Clara
BYU defeated Santa Clara 9-5 Saturday afternoon to sweep the West Coast Conference series in front of 2,167 fans at Miller Park. “We got down a couple of runs early and had to find a different way to win tonight,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “I thought we had great at bats and our pitching staff kept Santa Clara from scoring in key moments. Our pitching was outstanding this weekend. We played three solid games and that’s what it takes to beat good teams.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmvt
CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
Kye Stokes becomes first Ohio State freshman to lose black stripe this season
The Ohio State football team welcomed another into the brotherhood when Kye Stokes became the first freshman of the spring to lose his black stripe. Stokes is the second overall Buckeye to shed the black, joining Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister. Stokes is a four-star recruit from Seffner, Florida. He...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0