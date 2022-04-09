ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

University of Arizona Spring Game

By Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5J4e_0f4oVPTD00

University of Arizona women's basketball player Sam Thomas spikes the ball after catching a pass counted as a touchdown from Jordan McCloud Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Counter

Arizona’s future water shock

Smaller cities. Soaring water prices. Scorched desert towns. Arizona confronts a highly uncertain future. This piece from Circle of Blue is part of a collaboration managed by the Institute for Nonprofit News. For more stories in the Tapped Out series, click here. The Biggest Dry: Arizona, third of three reports....
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Masks required for one more week at University of Arizona's campus in Tucson

The University of Arizona plans to make wearing masks on campus optional starting March 21 as long as campus transmission remains at a moderate level. Monday is the first day back after spring break, and UA President Robert Robbins said he wanted to give people a chance to test after traveling and for officials to monitor case rates over the coming week before changing the requirement.
TUCSON, AZ
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Tucson, AZ
College Basketball
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
Tucson, AZ
Basketball
Local
Arizona College Basketball
KOLD-TV

University of Arizona ceremonies mark 2nd anniversary of pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is holding events to mark a deadly two years statewide. They’re calling it a Day of Memory, Healing and Hope. 2,800 white flags are to be placed on campus, one for every 10 Arizonans who died from COVID-19. University...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Stadium
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Pyramid

BYU/UVU roundup: Cougar baseball sweeps series with Santa Clara

BYU defeated Santa Clara 9-5 Saturday afternoon to sweep the West Coast Conference series in front of 2,167 fans at Miller Park. “We got down a couple of runs early and had to find a different way to win tonight,” said BYU head coach Mike Littlewood. “I thought we had great at bats and our pitching staff kept Santa Clara from scoring in key moments. Our pitching was outstanding this weekend. We played three solid games and that’s what it takes to beat good teams.”
SANTA CLARA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
kmvt

CSI baseball finishes series against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team finished off a four-game set against Utah State-Eastern with a shutout win Saturday. CSI’s Kyler Murray pitched five shutout innings, striking out six. Five different Golden Eagles hit doubles. CSI will host four games against Southern...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
520
Followers
2K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy