TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The seasons came to an end for Chapel Hill and Kilgore boys soccer teams Friday afternoon at Rose Stadium in Tyler. Both teams lost in the UIL 4A Region III Semifinals. Kilgore lost to Celina 2-1. The Bulldogs lone goal came from Gio Araujo midway through the first half.

KILGORE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO