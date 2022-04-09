Brad Keselowski speaks on his penalty: 'We should have done a better job communicating with NASCAR'

Late Friday night, fans watching the latest NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway were treated to a little more than they bargained for. Following the thrilling race, two drivers decided to settle their difference off the track rather than on it. A post-race melee sparked after Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer had a little trouble with each other on the track.
Joey Logano experienced a series of terrifying events at Talladega Superspeedway back in April 2021, as the Team Penske driver’s No. 22 Ford went airborne on the final lap of the first stage at the Geico 500. Logano was running third in the NASCAR race, when he was hit...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Typically, Martinsville Speedway brings out heated emotions from drivers. In a relatively tame race Saturday night, it brought out emotions of joy and triumph from beyond the driver in victory lane. William Byron captured the Blue Emu 400 at the track where his mother, Dana, suffered...
NASCAR fans will get a treat as Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip will be coming out of retirement to call the Food City Dirt Race in Bristol. That’s right. You just might get lucky to hear one more “Boogity, boogity, boogity” from Darrell Waltrip on April 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
This weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the Xfinity Series and his family came along to the track. He’s a girl dad now, and that means loading up the minivan and heading on down to the track these days. Of course, the driver has memories of going to the track as a kid with his own dad. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?
When Michael Jordan launched 23XI Racing in the fall of 2020, it looked like a sign that NASCAR was headed down a different path. Jordan alluded to that sense of progress in a statement announcing the team: “I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”
With 66 wins to his name, including 47 in the Cup Series, Denny Hamlin has found an immense amount of success in his nearly two-decade NASCAR career. Last weekend’s race in the Richmond Raceway marked another win in the books for the No. 11 driver. However, as time rolls on, Denny Hamlin gets closer and closer to claiming a record no NASCAR driver would want.
23XI Racing made a big move prior to the start of the 2022 NASCAR season, adding a second driver alongside Bubba Wallace. So far, though, the move has not paid off. 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan haven’t been very happy with the performance of their team in recent weeks.
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Thousands of people have been looking forward to this weekend’s races at the Martinsville Speedway, which will not only be the first races in years with relaxed coronavirus restrictions, but they will also take place on the speedway’s 75th anniversary! This will be the only weekend where all three top NASCAR […]
Though he’s technically retired, the siren song of the thunderous stock cars and roaring fans is too alluring to resist for Dale Earnhardt Jr, who returns to the NASCAR track once a year for an Xfinity Series race. This weekend’s Call 811 Before You Dig 250 was that race, stirring excitement in everyone from Dale Jr to Martinsville Speedway officials to current NASCAR drivers.
Another weekend, another exciting week in racing. As we get ready for tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race, here’s how to watch it all go down. It’s Martinsville and that means a night race under the lights. This one will get going just as the sun is setting and the Saturday night (April 9) atmosphere will be electric.
Two-time Talladega Superspeedway champion and NASCAR on Fox analyst Clint Bowyer is set to be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame later this month. The event will be held during the Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony and Block Party on Friday, April 22. These events are set to kick off the Superspeedway’s big weekend of triple-header racing which all leads to the Sunday, April 24 Geico 500.
Martinsville Speedway is the longest continuously running track on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and the only currently active track that was a part of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series season in 1949.
This weekend’s NASCAR event marked the one race a year in which NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr competes. The Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Xfinity Series race was all-out chaos, the decades of experience behind him allowed to Dale Earnhardt Jr to weather the storm, and the semi-retired driver crossed the final checkered line in 11th place.
The favorite line of Ricky Bobby in the film Talladega Nights was simple and straight-forward: “If you ain’t first, you’re last”. Of course, Ricky Bobby is a fictional character. But real-life NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt is often attributed to the quote “second place is just the first loser”.
