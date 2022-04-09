Brad Keselowski speaks on his penalty: 'We should have done a better job communicating with NASCAR'

This weekend, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced in the Xfinity Series and his family came along to the track. He’s a girl dad now, and that means loading up the minivan and heading on down to the track these days. Of course, the driver has memories of going to the track as a kid with his own dad. It all comes full circle, doesn’t it?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO