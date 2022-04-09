ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid's monster game pushes 76ers past Pacers

 3 days ago
Joel Embiid added to his MVP argument on Saturday afternoon with 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting and a season-high 20 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 133-120 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Embiid started hot out of the gate, scoring Philadelphia’s first six points of the game. He went into halftime with a double-double and finished with his third career 40/20 game, his first since Aug. 1, 2020 -- also against Indiana. He added four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Philadelphia (50-31) got 22 points and 14 assists from James Harden, while Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey each scored 18 points. Danny Green added 15 points and made four 3-pointers.

Despite trailing for all but a brief moment in the first quarter, Indiana (25-56) fought throughout.

Oshae Brissett led seven Pacers in double figures with 20 points, including 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. Tyrese Haliburton added 19 points and dished nine assists, Isaiah Jackson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, the latter matching Brissett for a team high. Former Sixer T.J. McConnell had 12 points and six assists.

Indiana trailed by as many as 21 points before trimming the deficit to 106-98 in the fourth quarter.

However, a sequence in which Embiid scored on a floater and 3-pointer -- both set up by Harden assists -- and Green converting a four-point play after being fouled on a successful 3-point attempt, pushed the Philadelphia lead back to 115-100 points in less than a minute.

The Sixers cruised from there to secure a 50-win season and maintain the hope of climbing out of the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia shares the same record as Boston and is one game behind Milwaukee (51-30) for the No. 2 seed.

All three teams will close out the regular season on Sunday, with Philadelphia hosting Detroit, the Celtics visiting Memphis, and the Bucks playing at Cleveland.

Sixers star Joel Embiid's shocking admission before dropping first 40-20 game of the season

Joel Embiid was a man possessed for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. But before the game, fans weren’t even sure if he was going to play. The Sixers star ended up pouring in 41 points and 20 rebounds on a downright absurd 14-for-17 shooting clip from the field. Embiid’s 40-20 stat line was the first since he last did it himself two seasons ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyrese Maxey Passed Ben Simmons' Highest Ever Scoring Average In Just His 2nd NBA Season With The Philadelphia 76ers

Before the Philadelphia 76ers were able to turn Ben Simmons into James Harden at the trade deadline, there were a lot of questions about who the 2nd star for the team would be in Simmons' absence. Even with Harden now on the roster, his play has not been at the same level that was expected, meaning other players will have to step up to guarantee playoff success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: What "Astonished" Kevin Durant About James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets dynasty swiftly ended before it ever began. A year after seemingly forming a superteam by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the Nets sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers. A rift between Harden and Kevin Durant reportedly developed before Harden’s brief Nets run concluded. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Embiid Wraps Up Season With Another Player of the Week Accolade

Last Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to make their trip to the 2022 NBA Playoffs official. Joel Embiid's 44-point outing in Cleveland helped the Sixers seal the deal. While Philly punched their ticket to the playoffs as early as last Sunday, they still had an opportunity to possibly move up in the Eastern Conference rankings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Joel Embiid Is the League's Leading Scorer — And MVP

With the regular season wrapping up, it’s time to take a look at Philadelphia 76ers ‘ star Joel Embiid and his phenomenal season. The seven-foot center put together his best season by far, leading not just the 76ers but the entire league in scoring with 30.6 points per game. However, his scoring is just one of the many career highs he set this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
