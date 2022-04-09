ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason series: 1-1 Cincinnati won the opener 6-3 Thursday with 3B Brandon Drury's 3-run, 6th-inning homer being the key blow. Atlanta responded with a 7-6 victory Friday. Braves first-year closer Kenley Jansen gave up 3 ER on 3 H and 3 BB over 1 IP in his team debut...

www.weeklycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Phillies' Bryson Stott on hot corner Friday in MLB debut

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is starting on third base and batting eighth versus right-hander Frankie Montas and the Oakland Athletics in Friday afternoon's season opener. What It Means:. Stott is making his MLB debut on the hot corner while Alec Bohm will be available off the bench. Matt Vierling...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KEYT

Morton sharp in return from broken leg, Braves top Reds 7-6

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton allowed only two hits while pitching into the sixth inning while returning from a broken leg, Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves held off the Cincinnati Reds 7-6. Asked to hold a 7-3 lead, new Braves closer Kenley Jansen gave up three ninth-inning runs in his Atlanta debut. Jansen retired Jonathan India on a flyball with a runner on to end it. D’Arnaud had two hits, including a two-run single in Atlanta’s five-run third inning. Matt Olson had three hits. Morton was in top form after suffering a broken right leg when struck by a comebacker in Game 1 of the Braves’ World Series win over Houston. The 38-year-old righty retired the first 12 batters and allowed two runs with five strikeouts with one walk in 5 1/3 innings.
ATLANTA, GA
WDTN

Reds lose 2-1 in Atlanta

Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday night.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez. In 8 plate appearances this season, d'arnaud has a .250 batting average with a .500 OPS, 1 run and...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Homer, GA
City
Homer, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Giants face the Marlins leading series 1-0

LINE: Giants -150, Marlins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins. San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 54-27 in home games a season ago. The Giants pitching staff put up a 3.24 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Hunter Greene has sparkling debut as Reds defeat Braves

EditorsNote: fixes game date in header; adds day to lede; minor edits elsewhere. Hunter Greene was strong in his major-league debut Sunday, and battery mate Tyler Stephenson homered in his hometown as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 to earn a split of their four-game weekend series.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Orlando Arcia sitting Saturday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves infielder Orlando Arcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Arcia is being replaced at designated hitter by Alex Dickerson versus Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez. In 4 plate appearances this season, Arcia has a .333 batting average with a .583 OPS...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenley Jansen
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Nationals visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (1-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-2) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0); Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday. Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Braves get rings, beat Reds 2-1 behind scoreless Wright

ATLANTA -- — Kyle Wright has found his confidence, and the Atlanta Braves hope they have found renewed depth in their rotation. Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday night.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds#Tipico Sportsbook#3b Brandon Drury#Cincy#Ip#K#Era#Bb 9

Comments / 0

Community Policy