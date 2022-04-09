ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch: Tottenham double their lead through Kulusevski goal

By Matthew Smith
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham doubled their lead through a Dejan Kulusevski goal after an excellent flick-on from Harry Kane. Kulusevski latched on to Kane’s header, but had it all to do when standing up Tyrone...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Wolves star Ruben Neves 'is a top target for Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta wants a new long-term partner for Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in midfield'

Arsenal are set to join the summer battle to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Mikel Arteta wants to sign a new central midfielder in the upcoming window and they are very interested in the 25-year-old, according to Sky Sports. The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Harry Kane
Yardbarker

Real Madrid denies Chelsea comeback in Champions League quarterfinal

Real Madrid blew its two-goal lead against Chelsea, but rallied and still managed to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 5-4 aggregate win. Last week, Real Madrid beat Chelsea, 3-1, in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup. But that two-goal lead evaporated Tuesday when Chelsea jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second leg with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger, and Timo Werner. The last of those goals from Werner put Chelsea up 4-3 in the aggregate with about 15 minutes left.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Cbs Sports#Cbs Sports Golazo#Cbssportsgolazo#Tottenham#Sky Sports Premier League#Skysportspl#Avltot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Villarreal stun Bayern with late equaliser to reach last four

MUNICH, Germany, April 12 (Reuters) - Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samu Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win over the Germans on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern had equalled the...
UEFA
The Independent

Atletico Madrid suffer LaLiga title setback with defeat at Mallorca

Atletico Madrid suffered a shock LaLiga defeat by struggling Mallorca while city rivals Real cruised 12 points clear at the top of the table.Diego Simeone rested a number of key players for his side’s trip to the Son Moix ahead of their bid to erase a first-leg deficit in their Champions League quarter-final clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.But he was left stunned as Vedat Muriqi’s 71st-minute penalty proved enough for the hosts to end a run of seven straight defeats and hand Atletico their first loss after six straight domestic wins.Ahead of their own clash with Chelsea, Real Madrid...
UEFA
BBC

Norwich City 2-0 Burnley: We still believe we can stay up - Smith

Norwich manager Dean Smith says his team still believe they can avoid relegation from the Premier League after beating Burnley 2-0 at Carrow Road. Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 10 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we'll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it's a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
UEFA
SB Nation

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Two-goal comeback necessary. It’s time to be heroes. It’s time to make history. Thomas Tuchel makes just one change from the weekend, with Reece James coming in for Andreas Christensen. It could be a straight swap in a 3-4-3 (with Loftus-Cheek at wing-back), or perhaps a 4-3-3 with James and Alonso as fullbacks and RLC in central midfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 32

What did we learn during Matchweek 32 of the 2021-22 Premier League season?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Nicholas Mendola (NM) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy