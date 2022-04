Winners to be announced live on KATU on April 23 at 7 p.m. Jazzy, a Freshman from Clackamas High School finished the season as a top talent for 2025 by ESPN and was nominated as the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. Averaging 21 points and 8 rebounds per game with a 66% shooting percentage, Jazzy is a First Team All-Tournament member from the State Tournament and led her Clackamas High team to a 27 and 3 record.

