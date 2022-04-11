ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Shehbaz Sharif steps out of the shadows to lead Pakistan

By ARIF ALI, AAMIR QURESHI, Arif ALI
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whrei_0f4nishE00
Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan's new prime minister after leading an opposition alliance that ousted Imran Khan /AFP

Shehbaz Sharif, who became Pakistan's new prime minister Monday after leading the opposition alliance that ousted Imran Khan, is a tough administrator with a penchant for quoting revolutionary poetry.

Sharif is the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was dismissed then jailed on corruption charges in 2017 and is currently in Britain after being released from prison two years later for medical treatment.

He is a seasoned politician in his own right, however, having served for years as chief minister of Punjab province, the Sharif family's power base, and also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

The 70-year-old jointly inherited the family's steel business as a young man and was first elected to provincial office in 1988.

During his stints as chief minister in the years that followed, he presided over a series of big-ticket infrastructure projects, including Pakistan's first metro bus service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tfDJ_0f4nishE00
A poster of Pakistan political heavyweight brothers Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif on a Lahore building during elections in 2018 /AFP

Officials were reportedly kept on their toes by workaholic Sharif's habit of surprise visits to government offices, which he would inspect clad in a favoured safari suit and hat.

Still, critics say he did little to address the province's core issues -- including the need for civil service, health and agricultural reforms -- and instead focused on vote-grabbing projects, such as distributing laptops to students or offering subsidised taxis to the jobless.

- Freed on bail -

Sharif has also been linked to graft and corruption -- charges supporters say sprang from a political vendetta by Khan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QGN4c_0f4nishE00
Shehbaz Sharif leaves the High Court in Lahore in September 2020 after being bailed on money-laundering charges /AFP/File

In December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau seized nearly two dozen properties belonging to Sharif and his son Hamza, accusing them of money laundering.

He was arrested and detained in September 2020, but released around six months later on bail for a trial which is still pending.

Unlike his elder brother -- whose relations with the country's powerful military and his opponents were strained -- Sharif is seen as a more flexible dealmaker, capable of compromising even with his enemies.

Pakistan's military is the country's most powerful institution and has ruled the nation for nearly half its history -- and pulls the strings even when not actually ruling.

"I have always remained a strong supporter of effective coordination between Islamabad and Rawalpindi," Sharif said, referring to the administrative capital and the nearby military headquarters.

Sharif remains popular despite lurid tabloid headlines about multiple marriages and a property portfolio that includes luxury apartments in London and Dubai.

His current marriage, to author Tehmina Durrani, has largely ended the gossip.

Durrani, a feminist whose book "My Feudal Lord" earned her international acclaim, is also credited with improving Sharif's respect for women.

Tough economic and security challenges await Sharif as he inherits a stagnant economy and escalating violence from Pakistan's Taliban and Balochistan separatists.

Comments / 12

steve meloy
4d ago

why so much corruption in all countries including US? No one with altruism interested in leadership to help their people rather than add to bank account?

Reply(1)
5
Yaser Hussain
4d ago

this guy can't lead Pakistan, his brother was prime minister 3 times and this guy was chief minister of Punjab 3 time. both of these brothers destroyed the economy of Pakistan.

Reply(2)
3
Related
International Business Times

Pakistan Army Chief Says His Country Seeks To Expand Relations With United States

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday his country sought to expand its relationship with Washington, a day after Islamabad protested to the U.S. embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note...
WORLD
The Week

Opposition calls for arrest of Pakistani prime minister

Members of Pakistan's opposition called for the arrest of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday after the embattled leader's allies in parliament continued to block a no-confidence vote that the country's Supreme Court had ordered to proceed, NDTV reports. Government sources told Al Jazeera just after 10:00 p.m. local time...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Time for a US reckoning with Pakistan

The Pakistani government fell Saturday after the nation's supreme court nullified Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attempt to dissolve parliament. Khan indulged in rampant graft, used anti-Americanism as a crutch, and helped transform Pakistan into a de facto colony of China. Unfortunately, Khan is the rule in Pakistan rather than the exception.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shehbaz Sharif
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Tehmina Durrani
Person
Nawaz Sharif
AFP

India hopes for Pakistan reset after Sharif election

India hopes that Pakistan's new prime minister will herald a diplomatic thaw between the two nuclear-armed foes after years of tensions, analysts say. - 'They don't have much choice' - As prime minister, Sharif will have to contend with crippling debt, galloping inflation and a feeble currency that have kept Pakistan's economy stagnant for the past three years.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

In rare video appearance, Al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri praises Muslim student in India hijab row

Terrorist group al-Qaeda has released a rare video of its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in which he praises an Indian Muslim woman who defied a ban on Islamic headscarves. In February, Muslim students wearing hijab were heckled and hounded by large groups of people wearing saffron scarves – a colour associated with the Hindutva ideology in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.A student from Mandya district shouted “allah-hu-akbar” as the Hindu radicals jeered at her with “jai shree ram [hail lord ram]”.The video released on Tuesday by As-Sahab Media, Al-Qaeda’s official media wing, and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, shows...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharif Family#Government Of Pakistan
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
BBC

Nigeria atheist Mubarak Bala jailed for blaspheming Islam

A Nigerian atheist has been sentenced to 24 years in prison by a high court in the northern state of Kano after being convicted of blaspheming Islam. Mubarak Bala, the 37-year-old president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, pleaded guilty to all 18 charges and asked for leniency. He has...
RELIGION
CNBC

Pakistan's new government may undo damage to U.S. ties

In his first speech, Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said he intended to refashion Pakistan as a "paradise" for investments, while also announcing an increase in the minimum wage. Sharif's path ahead is not easy, Iqbal Singh Sevea, the director of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the...
WORLD
AFP

AFP

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy