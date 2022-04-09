ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Auburn's A-Day quarterbacks

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s quarterback battle has been one of the prevailing storylines in the offseason, and Auburn’s spring game gave us a good look at three of those quarterbacks in a game simulation setting.

Quarterback T.J. Finley played the first half and sat out the second. Transfer freshman Robby Ashford received the most playing time across both halves. Freshman Holden Geriner played in only the waning moments of A-Day’s final quarter.

Here are the three quarterbacks that participated in the spring game ranked from least impressive to most impressive:

3

T.J. Finley

AP Photo/Butch Dill

It was not a particularly great outing from junior T.J. Finley.

Although Finley had a few good throws here and there, his performance was marred by poor accuracy and decision-making. On one of his deep ball overthrows, Finley released his pass well after the blitzing cornerback had reached him and touched his jersey. Finley also had a particularly errant pass toward the end of the first half that would have been an easy interception for safety Marquise Gilbert had he held on to the football.

Finley also suffered from receiver drops — what was counted as TD pass to Malcom Johnson Jr. appeared to be a drop on further replay — but Finley did nothing to display any potential as a starter for Auburn’s football program.

2

Robby Ashford

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Robby Ashford was a bit of an unknown heading into the spring game; he hadn’t played a single down of college football at Oregon. After transferring to Auburn, though, A-Day gave him a good chance to show his stuff.

A lot of that stuff needs improvement, but there is potential.

He was particularly good about hitting his short-range targets and displayed a decent ability to throw on the run. His legs were a force to be reckoned with, and he was able to get lots of yards on the ground when forced out of the pocket.

However, Ashford was forced out of the pocket a little too easily on many occasions, and his mid-to-long range accuracy left quite a bit to be desired for a lot of his reps. Ashford could come as a surprise candidate in the future if he develops and fixes these problems, but, right now, he isn’t the answer.

1

Holden Geriner

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s new freshman quarterback showed the most promise during Auburn’s spring game.

Geriner had good velocity behind his throws and good accuracy for the short-to-mid range passes. He was very decisive in the pocket and let go of the ball quickly, leading to completions where the offensive line around him faltered quicker than expected. He showed more poise and looked more confident than either Finley or Ashford.

Geriner wasn’t without faults. His deep ball accuracy was lacking; he, missed two back-to-back on his final drive, and while his touchdown pass with seconds remaining was placed well, it was underthrown and made tight end Landen King work for the catch.

It’s a shame coach Bryan Harsin didn’t give Geriner more playing time, because he looked like the best option to complete with Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada.

