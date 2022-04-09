Zilker Botanical Garden

It’s officially spring and to celebrate, flowers are blooming at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. The Botanic Blooms festival started on Thursday and will be going on until Easter. The garden is ringing in the spring season with more than 200,000 flowers planted. The daffodils are some of the first to bloom and the tulips are starting to blossom.

TULSA, OK ・ 22 DAYS AGO