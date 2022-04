Oakland basketball is going to the Wisconsin well once again for a high-profile transfer. A year after landing Jamal Cain, a Michigan native who starred at Marquette and then transferred to OU before becoming Horizon League co-Player of the Year this season, Golden Grizzlies coach Greg Kampe has picked up former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s guard Lorne Bowman II, who is departing the University of Wisconsin.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO