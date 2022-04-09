Barricaded Subject Armed with Knife Peacefully Deescalated

A Pittsburgh woman was arrested on Monday after Allegheny County Police charged her with shooting her boyfriend. Brook Lynn Lank, 24, was arrested and charged with homicide and abuse of a corpse in the death of Anthony Lofton, 22. She is being held at Allegheny County Jail without bail and is expected to appear in court on April 8, according to court documents.
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A father in the Las Vegas area is under arrest and facing a murder charge with connection to the death of his 5-year-old son earlier this week. On Thursday, Gerald Oglesby, 33, was taken into Henderson police custody after authorities were called to his apartment and found his son dead, reported by KVVU.
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Cellphone video captures the moments after a man tried to sexually attack a woman shopping inside a Walmart. The video shows shoppers running to help the woman and two men pulling the 28-year-old suspect off of the victim. According to an arrest report, it happened...
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Chenghai Xue, the man charged with killing his nephew in a courthouse parking lot, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday.
Xue, 44, was in tears as he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Somerville District Court, a day after prosecutors said he ran down 23-year-old Cong Wang with his car and then shot him to death outside Cambridge District Court in Medford.
Xue was at the courthouse Thursday to get an extension of a restraining order against his nephew. According to court documents released Friday, Xue’s wife and nephew started a romantic relationship in...
Two decomposed bodies that were tied together have been discovered in a dam, sparking a homicide investigation. The grisly discovery was made by a kayaker paddling in the local waters at Gordonbrook Dam, 21km north of Kingaroy in regional Queensland, at 3:30pm on Saturday. The bodies were floating five metres...
An 18-year-old Coatesville, Pennsylvania man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of his 4-year-old brother, reports CBS Philadelphia. Police say the boy, Roman Aguilera-Ortiz, died after he picked up a loaded gun from a table in his brother's bedroom and the weapon fired. The brother,...
A 23-year-old man was arraigned Thursday morning from his hospital bed at Boston Medical Center in connection to his mother's stabbing death earlier this week. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, Najee Herbert allegedly fatally stabbed his mom -- 58-year-old Donna Lamb -- inside her Boston apartment on Tuesday.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
BOSTON, Mass. — Transit Police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with an indecent assault and battery on a teenage girl that occurred Friday afternoon on an MBTA Blue Line train. The 17-year-old girl was assaulted while riding the train between Maverick and Bowdoin MBTA stations at...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2005 murder cold case in Hartford, the state Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. In June 2005, police were called to 131 Martin Street for a report of a woman shot in front of the building. The victim, Dante Davis, who was 21 at the time, was with her boyfriend and others when armed people open fire in the area.
People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
The troopers were previously put on administrative leave, but were fired on Friday afternoon after continuing to refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Eleven troopers and one sergeant from the Massachusetts State Police were fired on Friday for failing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to The Boston Globe.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drunk driving charge after a crash on Thursday morning. Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at 12:58 a.m. Police arrested Gabriel Casado Jr., 30, of 67 Beaver Terrace Circle of Framingham he was charged with operating a motor...
The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
